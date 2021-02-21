No. 12 Kentucky softball improves to 9-0

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky softball team beat NC Central 14-0 and Mount St. Mary’s 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Campbell Invitational to improve to 9-0.

Kayla Kowalik reached base in all eight of her plate appearances Sunday, notching two homers, three singles and two walks. In the past six games, she is hitting .750 with 13 runs scored, 15 hits, a pair of doubles, three home runs and a triple.

Kentucky is 9-0 for the first time since 2014.

The Wildcats will next play in Orlando, Florida at The Spring Games. UK will play five games over three days with matchups against New Mexico State (2), Stetson (2) and Florida International at the Legend’s Way Ballfields in Clermont.

