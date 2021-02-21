Advertisement

No. 12 Kentucky softball improves to 9-0

Kentucky is 9-0 for the first time since 2014.
Kentucky improves to 9-0.
Kentucky improves to 9-0.(Andy Mead/YCJ | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky softball team beat NC Central 14-0 and Mount St. Mary’s 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Campbell Invitational to improve to 9-0.

Kayla Kowalik reached base in all eight of her plate appearances Sunday, notching two homers, three singles and two walks. In the past six games, she is hitting .750 with 13 runs scored, 15 hits, a pair of doubles, three home runs and a triple.

The Wildcats will next play in Orlando, Florida at The Spring Games. UK will play five games over three days with matchups against New Mexico State (2), Stetson (2) and Florida International at the Legend’s Way Ballfields in Clermont.

