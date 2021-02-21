No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - No. 2 South Carolina outscored No. 17 Kentucky 42-25 in the second half and beat the Wildcats 76-55 Sunday afternoon to improve to 13-1 in SEC play.

Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 21 points and Destanni Henderson added 14 points.

Kentucky only trailed 34-30 at halftime thanks to a 9-2 run to end the second quarter. Rhyne Howard scored six of her team-high 12 points during that run and Jazmine Massengill hit a three right before the halftime buzzer.

South Carolina opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run and led 57-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Kentucky (15-6, 8-5) visits No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.