No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55
The Gamecocks outscored the Wildcats 42-25 in the second half.
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - No. 2 South Carolina outscored No. 17 Kentucky 42-25 in the second half and beat the Wildcats 76-55 Sunday afternoon to improve to 13-1 in SEC play.
Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 21 points and Destanni Henderson added 14 points.
Kentucky only trailed 34-30 at halftime thanks to a 9-2 run to end the second quarter. Rhyne Howard scored six of her team-high 12 points during that run and Jazmine Massengill hit a three right before the halftime buzzer.
South Carolina opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run and led 57-42 entering the fourth quarter.
Kentucky (15-6, 8-5) visits No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.
