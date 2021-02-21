Advertisement

No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

The Gamecocks outscored the Wildcats 42-25 in the second half.
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - No. 2 South Carolina outscored No. 17 Kentucky 42-25 in the second half and beat the Wildcats 76-55 Sunday afternoon to improve to 13-1 in SEC play.

Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 21 points and Destanni Henderson added 14 points.

Kentucky only trailed 34-30 at halftime thanks to a 9-2 run to end the second quarter. Rhyne Howard scored six of her team-high 12 points during that run and Jazmine Massengill hit a three right before the halftime buzzer.

South Carolina opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run and led 57-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Kentucky (15-6, 8-5) visits No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repeated rounds of winter storms claimed two lives in Boyd County this week after officials...
Two women die from hypothermia in Boyd County; coroner fears more possible as outages continue
During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Mark Lester may have thought he was...
‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
Kroger reports data breach affecting pharmacy records, associate HR data
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies

Latest News

Kentucky improves to 9-0.
No. 12 Kentucky softball improves to 9-0
Kentucky women's swimming & diving wins the SEC crown.
Kentucky women’s swimming & diving wins first SEC Championship
Morehead State loses at JMU.
Morehead State loses spring season opener at James Madison
Morehead State tops UT Martin
Morehead State’s three-point attack grounds UT Martin