UPDATE: US 27 in Lincoln County clear after closing for downed power lines

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: KYTC reports the road is clear as of 1:50 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

US Highway 27 is closed in both directions in Lincoln County due to downed power lines.

The highway is closed at the 11 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway will be shut down for an estimated three hours while crews work to clear the power lines.

A detour is set up to get around the closure. It uses KY 698 and KY 3249 to get back on US 27.

