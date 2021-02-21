Advertisement

UPDATE: US 27 in Lincoln County clear after closing for downed power lines

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: KYTC reports the road is clear as of 1:50 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

US Highway 27 is closed in both directions in Lincoln County due to downed power lines.

The highway is closed at the 11 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway will be shut down for an estimated three hours while crews work to clear the power lines.

A detour is set up to get around the closure. It uses KY 698 and KY 3249 to get back on US 27.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repeated rounds of winter storms claimed two lives in Boyd County this week after officials...
Two women die from hypothermia in Boyd County; coroner fears more possible as outages continue
During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Mark Lester may have thought he was...
‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
Kroger reports data breach affecting pharmacy records, associate HR data
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
Gov. Beshear: 1,333 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Collins is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Laurel County man charged with pulling gun on deputies
Meteorologist Ally Blake talks
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Thaw & Our Next Cold Front
WATCH | Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
WATCH | Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
After weeks of severe weather, Lexington families got outside to enjoy the sunshine Saturday.
WATCH | Lexington families enjoy day of sledding