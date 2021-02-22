Advertisement

106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point where officials are starting to feel slightly more optimistic about our situation with the virus.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Feb. 20.

Six new death were also reported. The health department says four of those are newly confirmed COVID-related deaths from January.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 31,713. The city’s death toll is 230.

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point where officials are starting to feel slightly more optimistic about our situation with the virus.

The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 91 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone but has slowly gone down to 27.0 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Still, it’s not time to celebrate.

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 396,997 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. 4,447 Kentuckians have died of the virus.

