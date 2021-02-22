Advertisement

96-year-old WWI Navy veteran released from Harrison Memorial Hospital after battling COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue our battle against COVID-19, we’ve often turned to uplifting stories for inspiration and hope.

Two sisters from right here in Kentucky gave us another one. They were able to see their father, a 96-year-old Navy veteran, leave the hospital after battling COVID-19.

96-year-old Navy veteran Cecil Sizemore spent days in the ICU. Sizemore has been here at Harrison Memorial Hospital since early Friday. It was then that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I was stunned. I never thought that it would be COVID but I brought him in, we got a really quick diagnoses and they began immediately to treat him,” says Sizemore’s daughter Wendy Eckler.

Eckler says the hardest part has been being unable to see her father, someone who’s such an integral part of her life.

“He’s a very gentle natured person. If he met you right now he’d talk to you like he’s know you all your life, he’s just a really great person, and a really great father too,” Eckler says.

Eckler says Sizemore never needed to be put on a ventilator, and was strong enough to sit up during much of his stay.

Now, as her father heads into the car, Eckler feels relief after many sleepless nights.

“Just amazing, I’m going to cry. We’re just so happy he’s coming home,” Eckler says.

Eckler says after the drive home, Sizemore walked into his house with no issues and with only the help of a walker.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
‘He was larger than life’: Family and friends remember former State Representative Mike Bowling
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

Latest News

What’s led to Kentucky’s downward trend in COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations?
EKU blows out SEMO 87-65.
EKU blows out SEMO 87-65 to wrap up road trip
Coffel named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Erin Coffel named SEC Freshman of the Week
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Phase 1C priority; why the state opens new vaccine centers when vaccine is limited