Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

Welcome to the world, little one!



Autumn gave birth to a healthy calf yesterday at 2:28pm. The calf was standing on its own at 3:08pm and began nursing shortly after that. Mom and calf are currently bonding and doing great. Stay tuned for more photos and updates! 🦒 pic.twitter.com/8b6RCIMxTB — Greenville Zoo (@greenvillezoo) February 22, 2021

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

