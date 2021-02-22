Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

