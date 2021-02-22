Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Milder Weather Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the final week of what has been a brutal February across the region and much of the country. This harsh setup is now a thing of the past as our temp pattern turns much milder in the coming days and this puts a smile on the face of everyone on #TeamSpring.

Much milder air then surges in for Tuesday and Wednesday and this is when some of us may be able to tickle the 60 degree mark.

This sets up an active setup behind this with a couple of systems rolling our way this weekend and early next week.

Temps stay milder than normal for the most part and the pattern looks increasingly wetter during this time.

