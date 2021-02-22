Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Milder Weather Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the final week of what has been a brutal February across the region and much of the country. This harsh setup is now a thing of the past as our temp pattern turns much milder in the coming days and this puts a smile on the face of everyone on #TeamSpring.

Much milder air then surges in for Tuesday and Wednesday and this is when some of us may be able to tickle the 60 degree mark.

This sets up an active setup behind this with a couple of systems rolling our way this weekend and early next week.

Temps stay milder than normal for the most part and the pattern looks increasingly wetter during this time.

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed

Latest News

Mainly rain is headed our way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Rain moves through overnight and into early Monday morning with gusty winds
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Thaw continues with showers returning
Meteorologist Ally Blake talks
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Thaw & Our Next Cold Front