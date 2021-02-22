Advertisement

Daughters of Malcolm X react to possible new evidence in his assassination

By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WCBS) - Daughters of the late Malcolm X say they’ve got proof that the NYPD and the FBI were involved in a plot to have their father assassinated.

The civil rights activist was fatally shot in 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom in New York.

“Any evidence that provides any insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcom X’s daughter.

Although three men were convicted for the killing, there have been numerous conspiracy theories about who was responsible.

The cousin of now-deceased police officer Ray Wood said Wood made a deathbed confession, saying he was forced to have Malcolm X’s security detail taken into custody shortly before the shooting.

“The question is, will they act to finally give restorative justice?” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

An NYPD spokesperson says authorities are “committed to assist” with reviews of the matter.

The Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement that the matter is “active and ongoing.”

