Advertisement

EKU blows out SEMO 87-65 to wrap up road trip

The Colonels (19-6, 13-5) finished 5-2 away from Richmond.
EKU blows out SEMO 87-65.
EKU blows out SEMO 87-65.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WKYT) - In the final game of a seven-game road trip, Eastern Kentucky pounded Southeast Missouri 87-65.

The Colonels (19-6, 13-5) finished 5-2 away from Richmond with wins over SEMO, SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.

EKU hosts first-place Belmont February 25 at 8:00 before hosting Tennessee State February 27 at 7:00 in the regular season finale. The OVC Tournament begins March 3 in Evansville, Indiana.

Wendell Green Jr. led EKU Monday afternoon with 23 points. Four other Colonels finished in double figures, including Tre King with 15 points and Curt Lewis with 14 points. Cooper Robb scored 12 points and Devontae Blanton added 10 points.

The Colonels were 14-23 (61%) from three in the win and shot 51% from the floor.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
‘He was larger than life’: Family and friends remember former State Representative Mike Bowling
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

Latest News

Coffel named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Erin Coffel named SEC Freshman of the Week
UK drops to No. 19 in AP Top 25.
Kentucky drops two spots to No. 19 in AP Top 25
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in...
Reds’ Joey Votto wants to get back ‘to being dangerous’
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville’s Mack: ‘Not a good look’ going maskless in video