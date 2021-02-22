EKU blows out SEMO 87-65 to wrap up road trip

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WKYT) - In the final game of a seven-game road trip, Eastern Kentucky pounded Southeast Missouri 87-65.

The Colonels (19-6, 13-5) finished 5-2 away from Richmond with wins over SEMO, SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.

EKU hosts first-place Belmont February 25 at 8:00 before hosting Tennessee State February 27 at 7:00 in the regular season finale. The OVC Tournament begins March 3 in Evansville, Indiana.

Wendell Green Jr. led EKU Monday afternoon with 23 points. Four other Colonels finished in double figures, including Tre King with 15 points and Curt Lewis with 14 points. Cooper Robb scored 12 points and Devontae Blanton added 10 points.

The Colonels were 14-23 (61%) from three in the win and shot 51% from the floor.

