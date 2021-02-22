Advertisement

Erin Coffel named SEC Freshman of the Week

In six wins this week for No. 12 Kentucky, Coffel racked up ten hits and a trio of home runs.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being named the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week last week, Kentucky star Erin Coffel has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

This is Coffel’s first-career SEC weekly award honor, and it comes just 10 days into her UK career. In six wins this week for No. 12 Kentucky, Coffel racked up ten hits and a trio of home runs.

Coffel scored at least one run in five-straight games, had three multi-hit games, and tallied seven extra-base hits. The freshman also had two three-RBI games to help push UK to its best start since 2014 at 9-0.

The Wildcats will next play in Orlando, Florida at The Spring Games. UK will play five games over three days with matchups against New Mexico State (2), Stetson (2) and Florida International at the Legend’s Way Ballfields in Clermont.

