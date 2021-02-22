Advertisement

Fayette County schools begin transition back to in-person learning

Many of the district's youngest students will enter classrooms for the first time ever Monday.
Many of the district's youngest students will enter classrooms for the first time ever Monday.(WKYT)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After nearly one year, some Fayette County students will be back in classrooms Monday morning.

The district plans to reopen classrooms gradually, beginning with kindergarten, first, and second-grade students.

Monday will be the first time many young students have ever stepped inside a classroom.

Students in third, fourth, and fifth grades could return to in-person learning as early as Wednesday, March 3.

The district has not made an announcement about grades 6, 9, and 12, which were originally included in the second reopening phase as well.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm says staffing issues have complicated the transition process.

At a press conference last week, school leaders said they needed to fill more than 30 openings for bus drivers alone.

On Tuesday, the district will again meet with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to discuss current COVID-19 trends within the city.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
File image
UPDATE: US 27 in Lincoln County clear after closing for downed power lines

Latest News

The return to in-person instruction in Fayette County was scheduled for the week of Feb. 14th,...
FCPS parents prepare for in-person instruction to resume for grades K-2
“Building a home can take anywhere between eight months to a year,” said Director of Emergency...
WATCH | Teams from Central Kentucky travel across state lines to restore power to hundreds of thousands
The recent ice and snow storms have wreaked havoc across the commonwealth knocking out...
WATCH | Local roofing company is working an influx of calls for winter storm damage
Big League Roofers has a growing list of customers dealing with ice storm damage.
Local roofing company is working an influx of calls for winter storm damage