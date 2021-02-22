Fayette County schools begin transition back to in-person learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After nearly one year, some Fayette County students will be back in classrooms Monday morning.

The district plans to reopen classrooms gradually, beginning with kindergarten, first, and second-grade students.

Monday will be the first time many young students have ever stepped inside a classroom.

Students in third, fourth, and fifth grades could return to in-person learning as early as Wednesday, March 3.

The district has not made an announcement about grades 6, 9, and 12, which were originally included in the second reopening phase as well.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm says staffing issues have complicated the transition process.

At a press conference last week, school leaders said they needed to fill more than 30 openings for bus drivers alone.

On Tuesday, the district will again meet with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to discuss current COVID-19 trends within the city.

