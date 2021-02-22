Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman

Brittany Hoskins.
Brittany Hoskins.(Provided)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Laurel County woman.

London police say 22-year-old Brittany Hoskins was last seen early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m.

She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 230 lbs and has shoulder-length red hair, brown eyes, and ear piercings.

If anyone has information regarding Brittany’s location please call Laurel County 9-1-1 Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

Latest News

Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House...
No decision made Monday on petition to impeach Governor Andy Beshear
After a week of icy weather, Fayette County Public Schools welcomed children back to the...
Some parents worried children have fallen behind after months of online learning
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in...
Reds’ Joey Votto wants to get back ‘to being dangerous’
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville’s Mack: ‘Not a good look’ going maskless in video
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system