Advertisement

Interstate 75 southbound lanes back open in Laurel County after crash

Traffic remains backed up on Interstate 75 in both directions Monday morning after multiple...
Traffic remains backed up on Interstate 75 in both directions Monday morning after multiple crashes.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Updated, 9:12 a.m.

Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department say both southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 33 in Laurel County are back open.

Original Story, 8:42 a.m.

A crash has shut down part of Interstate 75 southbound near the 33 mile marker in Laurel County.

The crash occurred at the 33 mile marker along Interstate 75, resulting in at least one injury.

We are told that one person was removed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials are still clearing the scene and the road is expected to be open again within 30 to 45 minutes.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
File image
UPDATE: US 27 in Lincoln County clear after closing for downed power lines

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington
Sheriff: Identities revealed in Laurel County death investigation
Mainly rain is headed our way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A streak of milder weather
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures keep thaw going