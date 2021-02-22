Lexington boy blinded in drive-by shooting joins classmates for 1st day back at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington boy blinded in a drive-by shooting had his first day back at school on Monday.

The Lexington Police Department shared photos of Malakai Roberts taken by his mother, who was also shot in the incident.

Five-year-old Malakai was left permanently blind after being shot in the head last December on Catera Trace.

Lexington police continue to investigate the shooting.

Two months ago, a senseless drive-by shooting left Malakai Roberts blind. Today his mom (who was also shot) shared photos of him joining classmates in their first day back at school.



Investigators continue to work this case so we can get justice for Malakai and his family. pic.twitter.com/HLtUa6lHc2 — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) February 22, 2021

