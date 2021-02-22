Advertisement

Lexington boy blinded in drive-by shooting joins classmates for 1st day back at school

Malakai was left blind after being shot last December.
Malakai was left blind after being shot last December.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington boy blinded in a drive-by shooting had his first day back at school on Monday.

The Lexington Police Department shared photos of Malakai Roberts taken by his mother, who was also shot in the incident.

Five-year-old Malakai was left permanently blind after being shot in the head last December on Catera Trace.

Lexington police continue to investigate the shooting.

