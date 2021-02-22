Lexington police investigating Monaco Court home invasion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Lexington.

Police tell us they were called to a home on Monaco Court, in the Cardinal Valley area, around 8 Monday morning for a report of a robbery.

According to police, three suspects, at least one of whom was armed, forced their way into the home.

Police say one of the people in the home sustained minor injuries during the incident, but it doesn’t appear the suspects actually got away with anything.

If you have any information, call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by either calling 859-253-2020 or visiting the website.

