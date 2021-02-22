Advertisement

Local roofing company is working an influx of calls for winter storm damage

Big League Roofers has a growing list of customers dealing with ice storm damage.
Big League Roofers has a growing list of customers dealing with ice storm damage.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The recent ice and snow storms have wreaked havoc across the commonwealth knocking out electricity, making roads impassable, and damaging people’s cars and homes.

It’s had a local roofing company’s phone ringing off the hook with customers dealing with that storm damage.

“I mean we typically see anywhere from 10 to 20 calls a week come in for leaks or missing shingles,” Big League Roofers Owner Riley Wolfe said. “Over the last couple of weeks, we’re averaging 10 to 20 calls a day.”

For Big League Roofers, most of those calls have been leaks and water damage because of the buildup of ice on roofs. But, they also saw some larger damage.

“With the first round, we had a few calls where the ice load on the trees had snapped some branches off and fallen on homes, so people called for emergency removal of trees,” Inspector Ken Karhoff said.

With winter storms, the majority of response is about reactive measures, but Big League Roofers said there are some proactive measures that homeowners can take.

“The biggest preventive thing is to make sure that you have adequate insulation in your attic, that’s the biggest cause with these ice dams,” Wolfe said.

While the winter threat is over, the repair work is just getting started.

“We’re going to be all hands on force as soon as this thing melts away,” Wolfe said. “Once we can get on the roofs safely and we can send our guys out safely when there’s no more snow and ice, we’ve got about 100 people right now on the list and that’s growing by the minute of people to go see in the upcoming few days.”

