Louisville’s Mack: ‘Not a good look’ going maskless in video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Chris Mack says it was “not a good look” to be shown maskless in a viral video while celebrating the Cardinals’ Dec. 26 victory over rival Kentucky.

The 33-second clip, tweeted Saturday night by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, shows the third-year Louisville coach with former Cardinals football player Eric Wood playfully mocking the 62-59 win during a Christmas party at Mack’s house.

Mack tried to offer context to the video during a virtual news conference but also recognized the potential fallout for going maskless during the pandemic, even at home.

MACK opens news conference: “I know most of you have seen the video.” Says it was Christmas at the house, a few neighbors walked over. “They happen to be really good friends with Kenny Payne. . . . They thought it would be funny to text him and give him grief about the game." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) February 22, 2021

