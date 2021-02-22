Advertisement

Louisville’s Mack: ‘Not a good look’ going maskless in video

Mack addressed the video in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 85-48. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Chris Mack says it was “not a good look” to be shown maskless in a viral video while celebrating the Cardinals’ Dec. 26 victory over rival Kentucky.

The 33-second clip, tweeted Saturday night by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, shows the third-year Louisville coach with former Cardinals football player Eric Wood playfully mocking the 62-59 win during a Christmas party at Mack’s house.

Mack tried to offer context to the video during a virtual news conference but also recognized the potential fallout for going maskless during the pandemic, even at home.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

Latest News

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in...
Reds’ Joey Votto wants to get back ‘to being dangerous’
Isaiah Jackson dunk
Isaiah Jackson is SEC Freshman of the Week
Kentucky improves to 9-0.
No. 12 Kentucky softball improves to 9-0
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55