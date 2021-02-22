Most Kentucky public school districts return to in-person learning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - 165 of Kentucky’s 171 public school districts have returned to some form of in-person learning as of Monday, Feb. 22.

Of those, The Kentucky School Boards Association said 164 of those have students in-person for two or more days a week. Corbin Independent only has students in the building for one day a week as of now. Fayette County Public Schools returned some students to in-person learning Feb. 22.

The school districts that haven’t returned to some form of in-person instruction are Berea Independent, Owsley County,Morgan County and Elliott County schools.

The Kentucky Department of Education said the Kentucky Schools for the Deaf and Blind will resume in-person March 1.

