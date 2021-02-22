Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 people still without power in Rockcastle County

By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundred of people are still without power in Rockcastle County, even as warmer temperatures thaw out the area.

Roughly 1,000 people are without power in the county. Just over 800 of them are covered by Jackson Energy. One of those customers, Mary Abney, said her family has gone more than a week without electricity. She hasn’t gotten any word on when it may return.

According to Jackson Energy CEO Carol Wright, crews are working as quickly as possible. About 300 additional crewmen from as far away as Georgia are helping with the efforts. However, the warmer temperatures are adding some new hurdles to restoring power.

“The soil conditions are going to be very wet and the majority of our restoration from this point forward is off the roads,” Wright said. “We have to access several of those with a dozer or a track machine that are off road so those are going to take a little bit of time.”

Wright said it’s hard to put a specific date on when customers will see the lights restored completely. She said they hope that will come by the end of the week at the latest.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed

Latest News

The CAROL Act honors Barr’s wife, Carol Barr, who died last year to sudden cardiac arrest most...
Rep. Andy Barr introduces CAROL Act in honor of late wife
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Should you wait weeks after vaccination to get a mammogram?
Most Kentucky public school districts return to in-person learning
File image
Lexington police investigating Monaco Court home invasion