Nearly 1,000 people still without power in Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundred of people are still without power in Rockcastle County, even as warmer temperatures thaw out the area.

Roughly 1,000 people are without power in the county. Just over 800 of them are covered by Jackson Energy. One of those customers, Mary Abney, said her family has gone more than a week without electricity. She hasn’t gotten any word on when it may return.

According to Jackson Energy CEO Carol Wright, crews are working as quickly as possible. About 300 additional crewmen from as far away as Georgia are helping with the efforts. However, the warmer temperatures are adding some new hurdles to restoring power.

“The soil conditions are going to be very wet and the majority of our restoration from this point forward is off the roads,” Wright said. “We have to access several of those with a dozer or a track machine that are off road so those are going to take a little bit of time.”

Wright said it’s hard to put a specific date on when customers will see the lights restored completely. She said they hope that will come by the end of the week at the latest.

