Advertisement

No decision made Monday on petition to impeach Governor Andy Beshear

Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House...
Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House Impeachment Committee met again Monday.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House Impeachment Committee met again Monday.

This is just the latest chapter in a series of petitions to impeach Gov. Beshear.

The House Impeachment Committee is leaving the book open as they decided not to come to a resolution in the matter today.

The committee started the preceding at 2:00 p.m. About 15 minutes later, they left to meet behind closed doors in executive session for a little over an hour.

When they returned, the committee announced there would be no resolution made, and then adjourned for the day.

The petitions were filed by handfuls of Kentuckians who accused the governor of violating state and federal constitutions with his COVID-19 restrictions.

The committee already denied petitions against the governor earlier this month.

“What we did in executive sessions is we discussed all three petitions and reached no final resolution. We will now be adjourned to the call of the chair,” Rep. Jason Nemes said.

The committee also decided not to make a resolution in the petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky falls on the road at South Carolina.
No. 2 South Carolina blows out No. 17 Kentucky 76-55

Latest News

After a week of icy weather, Fayette County Public Schools welcomed children back to the...
Some parents worried children have fallen behind after months of online learning
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in...
Reds’ Joey Votto wants to get back ‘to being dangerous’
Louisville head coach Chris Mack talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville’s Mack: ‘Not a good look’ going maskless in video
Fayette County schools begin transition back to in-person learning
WATCH | Fayette County schools begin transition back to in-person learning