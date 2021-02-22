Advertisement

Parade held for Perry County man who spent more than 40 days in hospital with COVID-19

By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A welcome home parade was held for Daniel Dawhare on Sunday after he spent 42 days in the ICU battling COVID-19.

“This is not only to welcome Daniel home, it’s to thank all of our healthcare workers that made this day possible and to give glory to the Lord above,” Betsy Clemons said.

Dawhare spent 11 days recovering in rehab following that.

“It was really really hard on us because as you know, you couldn’t have visitors into the hospital and he really wasn’t able to talk or anything,” Clemons said.

Community members lined up on Allais Drive and made their way through downtown Hazard to welcome Dawhare home from his stay in the hospital.

“You can’t even imagine what he’s been through,” Julia Webb said. “So, we’re just so grateful that he’s out of the hospital and home with us so we can celebrate.”

After remaining positive for more than a month, they can now celebrate with loved ones.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. Daniel was just one in a few, a lot of people who have been as sick as Daniel has been don’t get to come home,” Webb said.

Clemons, who is Dawhare’s aunt, said they are thankful and blessed.

“It’s really a miracle that he was able to overcome it and we want to send a lot of prayers out to those that have lost loved ones and those that are still struggling,” Clemons said.

