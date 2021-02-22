Reds’ Joey Votto wants to get back ‘to being dangerous’

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto wants to get back to being a power hitter.

The 37-year-old Cincinnati Reds first baseman says he strayed from what brought him success in the major leagues - hitting the ball hard and just being dangerous.

Votto hasn’t been the same or had a great deal of fun since 2017 when he hit 36 home runs and drove in 100 runs. Adjustments he made after being benched by Reds manager David Bell last year paid off in the latter part of the season, and he’s sure it can carry over into a successful 2021 campaign.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.