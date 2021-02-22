Advertisement

Reds’ Joey Votto wants to get back ‘to being dangerous’

Votto hasn’t been the same since 2017 when he hit 36 home runs and drove in 100 runs.
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in...
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, in this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, file photo. Votto is determined to be a power-hitter again. “I want to get back to being dangerous,” the 37-year-old first baseman said from Cincinnati Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto wants to get back to being a power hitter.

The 37-year-old Cincinnati Reds first baseman says he strayed from what brought him success in the major leagues - hitting the ball hard and just being dangerous.

Votto hasn’t been the same or had a great deal of fun since 2017 when he hit 36 home runs and drove in 100 runs. Adjustments he made after being benched by Reds manager David Bell last year paid off in the latter part of the season, and he’s sure it can carry over into a successful 2021 campaign.

