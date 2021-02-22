Some parents worried children have fallen behind after months of online learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a week of icy weather, Fayette County Public Schools welcomed children back to the classroom Monday.

The district has resumed in-person classes for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Dozens of parents lined up after school to pick up their kids.

“I know he was excited. He went to bed early because he wanted to get some sleep for his first day,” said parent Kevin Guillaume.

Guillaume says online learning has been tough for his family, especially his son, Owen, who attends garden springs elementary school.

“It’s just hard to have a first grader sit in front of a computer all day and just keep him engaged and interested,” Guillaume said.

Today was the first day of in person classes for Fayette County students in grades K-2. We talked to a father and his first grade son on how the day went. More details at 5. pic.twitter.com/5uFBRBF9oH — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 22, 2021

Parents who decided to bring their kids back to in-person instruction hope teachers can make the best of the remaining few days of the school year.

“Parents want to know what can we expect in April and May, what can we expect maybe even in June and July,” said Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

Ramsey says parents are worried about their children’s education. She says it’s not clear how much students have fallen behind this year.

“Our teachers are going to have to meet our students where they are and we’re kind of going to have to have a fluid mindset about where students are with respect to actually grade levels,” Ramsey said.

For Owen, it was a good day back but he was a bit nervous.

“I was nervous because I didn’t want to get the virus,” Owen said.

It’s something other kids and parents are worried about too. But Owen says for him returning to school me as the best thing.

“So, I can play with my friends and learn new friends,” he Owen.

