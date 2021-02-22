VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Phase 1C priority; why the state opens new vaccine centers when vaccine is limited

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I’m over 60 and working as an essential worker. I’ve heard of several people in Phase 1C, who are younger and not working, have already received the first shot. Will the state prioritize people within Phase 1C?

Kentucky’s vaccination plan currently does not prioritize people within Phase 1C. Phase 1C is anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions, and essential workers. That’s an estimated million-plus people.

At some sites, if there are available appointments now, the state says people in 1C can get vaccinated. And those 60 and over should get the first shot at those appointments.

More appointments for people in this phase will be opening up soon.

Governor Beshear announced Monday the state’s regional sites will include Phase 1C beginning March 1.

Why does the state keep opening vaccine centers when it can’t get enough vaccine for the ones they have?

In the rollout of vaccines, the state says its goal is to ensure everyone can get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The state’s strategy includes working with local health departments, regional vaccination sites and some Kroger and Walmart stores.

Including the Federal Pharmacy Program, there are 291 vaccination sites now operating in the state.

The governor has said they want those sites up and running so when supply increases as we head towards summer the vaccine can be given out to the masses as quickly as possible.

