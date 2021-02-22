VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Should you wait weeks after vaccination to get a mammogram?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Is it true that you should not have a mammogram until 4-6 weeks after vaccination?

Guidance on this topic has not been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the Society of Breast Imaging has released its own guidelines.

“If possible, and when it does not unduly delay care, consider scheduling screening exams prior to the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks following the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccination,” the SBI guidance states.

The CDC says a possible side effect of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine is swollen lymph nodes. That’s cause for concern for a radiologist and could lead to follow-up exams.

As always, it’s best to discuss any health issues with your doctor.

