Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Should you wait weeks after vaccination to get a mammogram?

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Is it true that you should not have a mammogram until 4-6 weeks after vaccination?

Guidance on this topic has not been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the Society of Breast Imaging has released its own guidelines.

“If possible, and when it does not unduly delay care, consider scheduling screening exams prior to the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks following the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccination,” the SBI guidance states.

The CDC says a possible side effect of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine is swollen lymph nodes. That’s cause for concern for a radiologist and could lead to follow-up exams.

As always, it’s best to discuss any health issues with your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
File image
UPDATE: US 27 in Lincoln County clear after closing for downed power lines

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US coronavirus death toll approaches 500,000
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
COVID relief bill on the table as US death toll nears 500,000
Linda Bland, 73, is studying to become a certified nursing assistant, just to be near her...
Woman, 73, studying nursing to visit husband in care facility during COVID-19