Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 530 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 397,526 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.60 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 93 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,460.

As of Monday, 870 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 243 are in the ICU, and 119 are on ventilators. At least 46,779 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear says regional vaccination centers will move to phase 1C starting March 1.

“Moving to 1C is going to be exciting for a lot of people. But understand there’s a lot of people in 1C. And it means it may be challenging to get signed up in the beginning. But remember, a lot of vaccine is on its way,” Gov. Beshear said.

Vaccine program update. @GovAndyBeshear says last week’s weather did impact vaccinations. But he doesn’t think this will have a delay on getting to herd immunity. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/HMY9alTLDW — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) February 22, 2021

