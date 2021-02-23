Baptist Health Corbin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 60 and older

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin is allowing people 60 and up to make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital said Phase 1B vaccination is slowing, so it allowed them to begin making other appointments. Although those aged 60 and up are part of 1C, hospital officials said others in that category will have to wait until March 1 to make their appointments. They are emphasizing older populations now because those people face a higher mortality risk from COVID-19.

Since the middle of December, Baptist Health Corbin has given out more than 10,000 first doses of vaccines and around 4,500 second doses.

Vaccines at Baptist Health are by appointment only. For more information on how to schedule your appointment, you can visit their website here.

