Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 60 and older

By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin is allowing people 60 and up to make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital said Phase 1B vaccination is slowing, so it allowed them to begin making other appointments. Although those aged 60 and up are part of 1C, hospital officials said others in that category will have to wait until March 1 to make their appointments. They are emphasizing older populations now because those people face a higher mortality risk from COVID-19.

Since the middle of December, Baptist Health Corbin has given out more than 10,000 first doses of vaccines and around 4,500 second doses.

Vaccines at Baptist Health are by appointment only. For more information on how to schedule your appointment, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system

Latest News

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child
Tuesday marks the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, an iconic moment in American...
UK marks Battle of Iwo Jima anniversary with ceremony honoring two men who were there
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Fayette County School Board addresses school bus driver shortage
A big player in the theme park business is planning to take over Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane...
New vision, management coming to Kentucky Kingdom