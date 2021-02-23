Advertisement

Bill seeks to help Kentuckians asked to return unemployment money

A job application
A job application(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has given initial approval to a bill allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some pandemic-related unemployment claims.

WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system

The measure applies to some people who left their jobs early in the pandemic due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19. At the time, the state signaled they’d be eligible for unemployment assistance, but recipients later were informed the money had to be given back.

The bill would allow the Labor Cabinet to waive overpayments when the unemployment office was at fault. Recipients would be expected to request the waiver.

The bill won committee approval Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.
Police arrest 5 teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued canceled for London, Ky. woman

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are truckers essential workers? When will vaccine give most protection?
Ky. state auditor testifies about unemployment system; protest held in Frankfort
While our winter storms are well behind us now, the damage and debris in Jackson County still...
Winter storm recovery continues in Jackson County
WATCH | Financial impact of winter storms
WATCH | Financial impact of winter storms