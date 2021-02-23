Bill seeks to help Kentuckians asked to return unemployment money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has given initial approval to a bill allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some pandemic-related unemployment claims.

The measure applies to some people who left their jobs early in the pandemic due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19. At the time, the state signaled they’d be eligible for unemployment assistance, but recipients later were informed the money had to be given back.

The bill would allow the Labor Cabinet to waive overpayments when the unemployment office was at fault. Recipients would be expected to request the waiver.

The bill won committee approval Tuesday.

