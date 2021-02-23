Chrysalis House given grant to expand recovery services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with the pandemic, Kentucky continues to battle another public health crisis-- substance use disorder.

While the whole world has been fighting the Coronavirus the past year, the Chrysalis House in Lexington has been helping people who are battling addiction.

And their hard work is being recognized and awarded by the state.

Chrysalis House has been awarded $250,000 to expand their substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. Specifically for pregnant women and mothers battling mental health disorders and substance abuse.

First Lady Britainy Beshear and Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced they were splitting more than $4,600,000 dollars among 12 different centers that offer treatment and recovery services for opioid use disorders.

Now that money will help families right here in Lexington.

“We know that COVID has definitely compounded this problem and issue so many people are working to battle. So I just want to thank you personally for all the good work that you do,” First Lady Beshear said.

Chrysalis House Executive Director Kama McKinney said in a release this money will help bridge the gap between the need for and the availability family-oriented counseling.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.