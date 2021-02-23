EKU’s 2021 football schedule features four first-time opponents

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky’s football team will play six home games in 2021, including four first-time opponents as part of its 11-game schedule.

The Colonels will play Tarleton State, Abilene Christian, Lamar and Sam Houston for the first time this fall.

Beginning July 1, all 16 EKU sports will be members of the ASUN Conference. The ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) have agreed on a one-year football scheduling alliance for the 2021 fall football season. Presented as the ASUN-WAC Challenge, the agreement will allow for seven institutions – three ASUN members and four WAC members – to be eligible for automatic qualification into the 2021 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs.

The alliance will feature Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State from the ASUN Conference, and Abilene Christian, Lamar University, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin from the WAC. The seven schools will play a single round-robin, with each institution having three home contests and three road contests. The team with the highest winning percentage shall receive the automatic qualification to the FCS Playoffs.

Eastern Kentucky will open the 2021 season at Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 4. Eastern will play at Louisville one week later on Sept. 11. The first home game of the 2021 season will be on Sept. 18 against Indiana State.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.