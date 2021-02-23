Advertisement

Fayette County School Board addresses school bus driver shortage

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has been dealing with a bus driver shortage for several years, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has 283 positions for drivers and 35 vacancies. School officials are worried about not having enough drivers as more students return to school. In person classes started yesterday for grades K-2.

“91 percent of those that indicated they would return in person returned,” said FCPS Interim Superintendent Marlene Helm. “So we had 8,868 Kindergarten through second graders actually back in the building and we believe that number is going to increase.”

Of the district’s 41,000 total students, about 19,500 ride the bus to school. Officials said those buses are a huge safety concern, and they want the right candidates to fill the open drivers positions. During a FCPS board meeting Monday, Feb. 22, district COO Myron Thompson noted applications for bus drivers are down 75 percent. He said that is due to current unemployment incentives and concerns regarding COVID-19.

The district had 17 transportation employees test positive for COVID-19 last Spring. Several were hospitalized and one ended up dying.

FCPS has not had any bus routes go without drivers. Other employees in the transportation department, like mechanics and those who design the routes, are also trained to drive the buses. However, district officials said that is not a long-term solution.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system
Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation

Latest News

Tuesday marks the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, an iconic moment in American...
UK marks Battle of Iwo Jima anniversary with ceremony honoring two men who were there
A big player in the theme park business is planning to take over Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane...
New vision, management coming to Kentucky Kingdom
Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
141 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington
Beshear signs bill to preserve historical horse racing