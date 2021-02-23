Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

