Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas

Authorities say no injuries have been reported but a house near the tracks burned down
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A train and an 18-wheeler truck have collided on FM 2095 in Cameron, causing a large explosion and fire.

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Several agencies are on the scene, as tank cars are overturned and inflamed.

Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train.
Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train.(KBTX)

Judge Young says the 18-wheeler hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail; however, the driver of the 18-wheeler survived. According to Milam County Sheriff Chris White, all personnel on the train are safe.

White says the train was carrying coal and gasoline, which is why a fire broke out. He also said there was hazardous material in the back of the train but it was not touched during the collision. Hazmat arrived and took the hazardous material out of range of the fire.

“There’s no more threat at this point,” said White. “Just put the fire out and clean the mess up.”

Homes have been evacuated and there are no injuries reported, but White said there was one home near the tracks that burned down.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the collision.

On scene - please stay clear of Fm 2095 as we will have numerous emergency vehicles traveling back and forrh to address the Train vs 18 wheeler. The fire is primarily petroleum - there are no reports of chemical hazards.

Posted by Chris White on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

