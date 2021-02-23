High school baseball, softball teams can finally practice again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One year ago, high school baseball and softball teams around Kentucky were preparing for a season which, as we know, never got off the ground.

It has been exactly 625 days since Eli Tencza threw the final pitch as Tates Creek won the school’s fourth state title beating McCracken County. The date was June 9, 2019.

We now fast forward to February 22, 2021. At Champions Baseball in Nicholasville, the Commodores had tryouts and they said it’s just great to feel somewhat normal again.

“We are very fortunate that the KHSAA has worked the way they have and the Fayette County Public School System to be able to get us to this point where we are back on the field,” said Tates Creek head baseball coach Larry Poynter. “It means a lot not only to myself, our coaches and our players that we are finally in a position where we get to defend our title.”

