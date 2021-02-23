Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures keep thaw going

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The upcoming week will bring us an even better opportunity to thaw.

The days ahead look so much milder as highs will run around the 40s and well into the 50s this week. Our normal highs and low usually run right around 48 and 30 in Lexington. I know it is hard to think about that, but it absolutely is what we usually see around now. We have some days like that coming our way.

We should be able to get highs to reach the mid-50s later this week. That puts us on track to have a really good thaw take shape. After Monday’s rain, another system will bring some more showers on Thursday.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

