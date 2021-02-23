Advertisement

Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation allowing to-go alcohol sales to become a permanent fixture for restaurants to help offset coronavirus-related losses.

The Senate passed the measure on a 28-7 vote Monday.

The bill now goes to the House.

The proposal would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of a meal purchase.

Early in the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from coronavirus-related restrictions.

The bill would make that accommodation permanent.

