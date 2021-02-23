Advertisement

Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County mother and her boyfriend are accused of sexually abusing her young child.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says they received information from social services for a complaint involving sex with a minor. They say the child was subjected to “deviant sexual intercourse by both her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.”

They got a search warrant for their home on Scott Street in London where we’re told deputies also found meth and other drug-related items.

Collins is facing charges of rape, sodomy, and trafficking in a controlled substance. Odell is facing charges of sodomy, sexual abuse and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday afternoon.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 60 and older
Tuesday marks the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, an iconic moment in American...
UK marks Battle of Iwo Jima anniversary with ceremony honoring two men who were there
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Fayette County School Board addresses school bus driver shortage
A big player in the theme park business is planning to take over Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane...
New vision, management coming to Kentucky Kingdom