Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County mother and her boyfriend are accused of sexually abusing her young child.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says they received information from social services for a complaint involving sex with a minor. They say the child was subjected to “deviant sexual intercourse by both her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.”

They got a search warrant for their home on Scott Street in London where we’re told deputies also found meth and other drug-related items.

Collins is facing charges of rape, sodomy, and trafficking in a controlled substance. Odell is facing charges of sodomy, sexual abuse and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

