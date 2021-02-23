Morehead State tops SIU-E, ties program record with 15th OVC win

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WKYT) - Facing a six-point deficit in the second half, Morehead State stormed back to beat SIU-Edwardsville 56-48 on the road Monday night to tie the school record with 15 conference wins.

The Eagles (18-7, 15-3) have tied the 2009-10 Morehead State team for OVC wins in a season and they have extended a new school record with eight OVC road wins.

SIU-Edwardsville (8-15, 6-11) beat the Eagles in Morehead back in December, but Morehead State was able to get some revenge.

Freshman Johni Broome poured in 23 points and 13 rebounds and Skyelar Potter added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Potter has now scored in double digits in eight straight contests.

The Eagles limited SIUE to 35 percent shooting for the game and in the second half. It’s the 12th game this season the opponent has not managed to hit 40 percent for the game.

Morehead State returns home to host Tennessee State on Thursday and Belmont on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.