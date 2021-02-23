New vision, management coming to Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big player in the theme park business is planning to take over Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.

Georgia-based Herschend Family Entertainment was announced as the new majority owner by Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday.

Herschend Family Entertainment also owns the Newport Aquarium, Dollywood and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Beshear said the group will bring an enhanced entertainment and amusement park experience to Kentucky Kingdom.

Beshear attended the announcement alongside executives from the attractions and entertainment company, state officials and Louisville leaders.

In 2013, Ed Hart signed a lease to reopen Kentucky Kingdom after it shut down.

