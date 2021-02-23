Advertisement

One person dead after plane crash in Mayfield, Ky.

Graves Co. Airport crash
(KFVS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a plane crash in Mayfield on Monday evening.

Around at 4:55 p.m. deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aircraft crash near the Mayfield/Graves County Airport.

Once in the area, an airplane was confirmed to have crashed in a field near the intersection of Twin Hill Road and Spence Chapel Road, just north of I-69.

The Graves County coroner confirmed one person died in a plane crash in Mayfield, Ky.
(Google Maps)

Further investigation confirmed that the pilot of the aircraft died as a result of the crash.

Further information is being withheld until notification of the family of the deceased can be made.

Sheriff’s Office personnel will be meeting with the National Transportation Safety Board Tuesday morning.

The NTSB will handle the investigate into the cause of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies: Mayfield Fire Department Mayfield, Graves County EMS Mayfield, Graves County Fire Rescue, Kentucky State Police, Graves County Coroner’s Office, Graves County Emergency Management Mayfield and Graves County Airport Board and Management

What’s led to Kentucky’s downward trend in COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations?