Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a monthslong project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin in March.

Officials say the span connecting northern Kentucky and southern Ohio will remain open, but the project will require some lane and ramp closures.

It is slated to begin on March 1 and be completed by Nov. 15. The bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River and was last painted in 1991.

Lane closures will shift, but some ramps to the bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible

