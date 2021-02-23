Advertisement

Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March

Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March
Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a monthslong project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin in March.

Officials say the span connecting northern Kentucky and southern Ohio will remain open, but the project will require some lane and ramp closures.

It is slated to begin on March 1 and be completed by Nov. 15. The bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River and was last painted in 1991.

Lane closures will shift, but some ramps to the bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system
Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation

Latest News

Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG
Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
File image
Police arrest teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer