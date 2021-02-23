Advertisement

Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG

Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG
Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG(WKYT News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A legislative panel took no action Monday on impeachment petitions pending against Kentucky’s governor and attorney general.

The committee chairman, Rep. Jason Nemes, says the petitions were discussed during an executive session but the panel reached “no final resolution.”

Nemes didn’t immediately schedule another meeting.

Two citizen’s petitions against Gov. Andy Beshear have been dismissed but another is pending stemming from his coronavirus-related orders.

Another petition calls for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s impeachment.

That petition includes grand jurors who criticized his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

Beshear and Cameron say the petitions against them are meritless.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system
Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation

Latest News

Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March
Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
File image
Police arrest teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer