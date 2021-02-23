Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A legislative panel took no action Monday on impeachment petitions pending against Kentucky’s governor and attorney general.

The committee chairman, Rep. Jason Nemes, says the petitions were discussed during an executive session but the panel reached “no final resolution.”

Nemes didn’t immediately schedule another meeting.

Two citizen’s petitions against Gov. Andy Beshear have been dismissed but another is pending stemming from his coronavirus-related orders.

Another petition calls for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s impeachment.

That petition includes grand jurors who criticized his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

Beshear and Cameron say the petitions against them are meritless.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.