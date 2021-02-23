Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say an armed man shot by Kentucky police officers during a traffic stop has died.

Kentucky State Police say the man was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital in Florence, where he was taken after being shot.

Trooper Corey Elliott told news outlets that two Villa Hills officers stopped a truck late Saturday night for driving slowly on Interstate 75 in Erlanger.

Police say the driver pulled out a handgun as the officers approached and one of the officers fired, hitting the man.

Neither officer was injured.

Authorities have not identified the officers or the man who was shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.