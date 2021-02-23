Advertisement

Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies

Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say an armed man shot by Kentucky police officers during a traffic stop has died.

Kentucky State Police say the man was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital in Florence, where he was taken after being shot.

Trooper Corey Elliott told news outlets that two Villa Hills officers stopped a truck late Saturday night for driving slowly on Interstate 75 in Erlanger.

Police say the driver pulled out a handgun as the officers approached and one of the officers fired, hitting the man.

Neither officer was injured.

Authorities have not identified the officers or the man who was shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued for London, Ky. woman
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system
Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation

Latest News

Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March
Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March
Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG
Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
File image
Police arrest teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer