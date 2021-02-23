Police arrest teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.

Lexington police were called to the store right after 4:00 Monday afternoon. They say loss prevention workers tried to stop some theft suspects.

That’s when someone fired shots. Nobody was hurt, but bullets hit the building.

Police later arrested several teens downtown. We don’t know their charges yet.

