Salute To Seniors: Daniel Watkins from Fleming County High School

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky seniors have had it tough since the pandemic started. From virtual learning to not seeing their teachers and friends, to missing out on sports, events and so much more.

We want to recognize them and all they’ve accomplished and endured with a new segment we’re calling our “Salute To Seniors”.

This week, we’re honoring Daniel Watkins from Fleming County High School. He was nominated by his aunt, Sarah Arrasmith.

“He has been through a lot, not just in the last year with covid, but in the last few years,” Sarah said.

Back in 2019, just weeks before his 16th birthday, Daniel’s father died unexpectedly.

“It was a very sudden death, but Daniel was able to pick himself up and still be in school and have good grades,” Sarah said.

Daniel excelled outside the classroom as well, playing both basketball and football at Fleming County High School.

“They actually won their last two district titles for the district championships and I know he did that in his father’s memory,” Sarah said.

District champ isn’t Daniel’s only title, he was also voted homecoming king by his classmates in 2020.

“He’s just probably one of the most resilient young men I’ve ever met,” Sarah said. “I’m just always amazed by his character and his development and his ability to bounce back.”

And be a leader at his school, in his church and in his community.”

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized for pursuing excellence in a difficult year, click here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.