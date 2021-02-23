Advertisement

Scott Co. girls top Henry Clay on the road 64-30

Cardinal senior Kenady Tompkins eclipsed 1,000 career points in the win.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County senior Kenady Tompkins eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Cardinals’ 64-30 win at Henry Clay Monday night.

Tompkins joins Peyton Riddle, Maaliya Owens, Morgan DeFoor, Juliette Smith and Malea Williams as Cardinals to eclipse 1,000 career points in the last five seasons.

Tompkins recorded 24 points and 21 rebounds in Monday’s win.

