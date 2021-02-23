Scott Co. girls top Henry Clay on the road 64-30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County senior Kenady Tompkins eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Cardinals’ 64-30 win at Henry Clay Monday night.

Tompkins joins Peyton Riddle, Maaliya Owens, Morgan DeFoor, Juliette Smith and Malea Williams as Cardinals to eclipse 1,000 career points in the last five seasons.

GBB: Scott County 64, Henry Clay 30, final.



Kenady Tompkins (24 points, 21 rebounds) hurdles 1,000 career points.



Brianna Penney 12, Maleiyah Moore 10, Emma Price 7.



Lady Cards (4-6, 3-0) continue their five-year undefeated run in the 42nd District. — Kal Oakes (@oaksie72) February 23, 2021

Tompkins recorded 24 points and 21 rebounds in Monday’s win.

