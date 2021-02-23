Soldier helps man dealing with medical emergency at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering Tuesday night after a group of people helped save his life at the BP on Georgetown Road near Ironworks Pike. As they waited for paramedics, a Kentucky solider jumped in to give the man CPR.

It was around 9:00 Tuesday morning when a couple getting gas noticed a man having a medical emergency in the car next to them.

“I’d went to the restroom and when I came back out two other girls working here said that a lady came in and told them there was a guy unconscious in the parking lot,” Jeanna Carr, kitchen manager said.

Workers went out to check on him and called 911. They said he wasn’t breathing at all.

At the same time, Staff Sergeant Stephanie Williams was on her way to work and had just finished checking out. She walked over to see if she could help.

“Noticed the gentleman was in his truck, struggling breathing and he wasn’t very conscious,” Williams said.

A FedEx driver helped her pull the man from his vehicle. They got him on the ground and Williams started giving him CPR.

“So me and another gentleman we were able to get him out of the car and just everything came back to me all of a sudden. Different trainings I’ve gone to and I was able to at least take care of him until EMTs got there,” Williams said.

“He started gasping for air like every couple seconds. He would gasp in, take a deep breath in. He was still unconscious and just breathing every couple seconds,” Carr said.

She kept at it, until paramedics arrived.

“It kind of warmed my heart. I told her and thanked her that she did a really good thing because I don’t think the guy would’ve survived without her,” Carr said.

Williams said she believed any soldier in her position would have done the same thing.

“Community solider is what we are called. It was just very convenient that I happened to be there at that time,” Williams said.

Firefighters tell us that man was checked out by paramedics. Workers on site say he was with them for about half an hour before a friend came to pick him up.

