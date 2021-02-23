UK signees Collins, Hickman selected to McDonald’s All American Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. – In what has almost become a foregone conclusion every season, the Kentucky men’s basketball team’s signee class will once again be well represented on the 2021 McDonald’s All American Game 24-player roster.

Fall signees Damion Collins and Nolan Hickman are the latest “burger boys” who were selected to the annual roster. Kentucky is one of three programs to have multiple selections to the rosters. Collins was tabbed to the East squad, while Hickman is on the West team.

This is the 44th season rosters for the McDonald’s All American game have been picked, but for the second year and a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a game.

With the latest selections, UK has signed 39 McDonald’s All Americans out of high school during the John Calipari era, more than any other school in the country during that time period. Multiple players from each of Calipari’s signing classes have been tabbed McDonald’s All Americans, including five each in 2013 and 2017.

Kentucky has signed 71 McDonald’s All Americans since the game began in 1977, including current Wildcats Brandon Boston Jr. (2020) and Terrence Clarke (2020).

UK’s current signing haul, which also includes Bryce Hopkins, have all inked national letters of intent with UK. All three players are consensus four- or five-star prospects and all are ranked in the top 50 by at least one major national recruiting service. ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports currently rank UK’s class No. 1.

In every season in the Calipari era, the Wildcats have signed a top-three recruiting class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which tallies major recruiting rankings and plugs them into a formula to calculate a consensus ranking. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 61 top-50 recruits, 47 top-25 players and 26 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari’s 13 recruiting classes at Kentucky.

UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university. The spring signing period begins April 14.