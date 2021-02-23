VACCINE TEAM | Are truckers essential workers? When will vaccine give most protection?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Are truck drivers included in Phase 1C?

Yes, truck drivers are considered essential workers employed in transportation and logistics.

The list of workers the state included in Phase 1C is extensive which is why approximately 1.3 million people are among the group. Kentucky based its plan on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Here are the professions, the state considers frontline and other essential workers who are parts of Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Healthcare Personnel

First Responders (Firefighters, Police)

Corrections

Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)

Food & Agriculture

Manufacturing

U.S. Postal service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Transportation and logistics

Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)

Finance

IT & Communication

Energy

Media

Legal

Public Safety (Engineers)

Water & Wastewater

Clergy

To avoid any problems that could arise in obtaining your vaccine, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services suggest that you bring to your vaccination appointment a work identification badge, recent paycheck stub, or perhaps a letter from your employer.

How long after receiving the second vaccine will a person be fully protected?

Similar to the flu vaccine, it typically takes a few weeks for your body to build immunity after vaccination

In clinical trials, both approved COVID-19 vaccines were very effective in preventing COVID-19.

The Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective and the Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

Can you sign up at numerous locations and go to the first one that calls you?

Yes.

Kentucky doesn’t have a centralized system for vaccination appointment scheduling. Instead, vaccinations are being offered through some hospitals, health departments, state regional sites, and pharmacies. Each of those places have different registration systems.

While it requires more work on your part, signing up and searching for appointments in several places will increase your chances of getting an available appointment sooner.

