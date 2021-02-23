Warrick named Horizon League Freshman of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Henry Clay star Marques Warrick has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year.

The Northern Kentucky standout ended the regular season averaging 15.9 points per game and won seven Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors.

SEVEN FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK AWARDS FOR THE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR!



Take a look at this weekend’s highlights from @marques_warrick #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/jilTgkrfOx — NKU Men's Basketball (@NKUNorseMBB) February 23, 2021

Warrick finished fifth in scoring in conference play with 17.5 points per game and registered nine 20-point performances including a career-high 25 points against Cleveland State back on January 9.

