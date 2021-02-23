Warrick named Horizon League Freshman of the Year
The former Henry Clay star averaged 17.5 points per game in league play.
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Henry Clay star Marques Warrick has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year.
The Northern Kentucky standout ended the regular season averaging 15.9 points per game and won seven Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors.
Warrick finished fifth in scoring in conference play with 17.5 points per game and registered nine 20-point performances including a career-high 25 points against Cleveland State back on January 9.
